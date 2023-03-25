Hometown Jams will bring a series of concerts to downtown Crown Point.

The concert promoter behind the Hometown Jams Music Festival in the historic Brickie Bowl in Hobart, which also stages regular country music concerts in the Hobart Art Theater and downtown Valparaiso, will bring country singer Cooper Alan to the Franciscan Health Amphitheatre at Bulldog Park on Aug. 3.

Alan's hits include "New Normal,” “Tough Ones,” "Colt 45 (Country Remix)" and “Can’t Dance."

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native has built a following of 10 million followers and garnered more than 200 million streams. Music Row Magazine named him a Next Big Thing last year.

He runs the record label Cooped Up Records and has sold out venues across the country.

“The City of Crown Point is excited to partner with Hometown Jams to expand our concerts at Bulldog Park,” Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said. “We have hosted our Summer Concert Series featuring local bands and artists for three years. This new partnership with Hometown Jams allows us to broaden the music scene at Bulldog Park while continuing to host our free Summer Concert Series featuring local acts.”

Country music artist Chris Janson, a multiplatinum songwriter and member of the Grand Ole Opry, will perform at the Franciscan Health Amphitheatre at Bulldog Park on June 25.

His hits include “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes" and “Buy Me A Boat.” He's been nominated for a Country Music Association Awards Song of the Year and won the Academy of Country Music Awards Video of the Year.

Demand has been strong in Crown Point for the country music shows, said promoter Tyrus Joseforsky of Flight Levelz Entertainment.

“Crown Point has been a target market for us for a while now,” Joseforsky said. “Being able to secure this partnership with the City — and the City being so accommodating and willing to work with us — has really been a great experience so far. We’re super pumped about it and can’t wait to get some shows under our belt in Crown Point.”

He tries to book local musicians as opening acts, providing a venue for local artists at 18 of the 23 Hometown Jams shows thus far.

“That is what Hometown Jams is all about — giving back to your hometown and giving local artists exposure and a place to shine,” he said.

For more information or tickets, visit hometownjams.com.