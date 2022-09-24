Hometown Jams Music Festival signs deal to return in 2023 and 2024

The music will go on.

The Hometown Jams Music Festival will return for at least two more years.

Promoter Flight Levelz Entertainment signed a two-year agreement with the City of Hobart to bring the weekend-long music festival to the Brickie Bowl in 2023 and 2024.

"This agreement reassures our commitment to the City of Hobart and the hometown of Flight Levelz Entertainment," Flight Levelz Entertainment founder and CEO Tyrus Joseforsky said. "Hobart city leaders such as Mayor Brian Snedecor, Events Director Nikki Lopez, Parks Director Kelly Goodpaster, and Councilman Josh Huddlestun believed in our vision early on, and the Hobart community is now reaping the reward."

It expanded from a daylong music festival at Hobart High School's historic football field to a weekend-long event.

"As the Hometown Jams Music Festival goes into year four and five, the festival will stay as a two-day event and continue growing within that footprint," he said. "While scaling our talent budget to drive festival growth, we will also make crucial infrastructure investments to prepare for increased crowds and long-term sustainability."

The music fest has hosted artists like Lee Brice, Cole Swindell, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and local steelworker/Nashville recording artist Jonny James.

"Since our debut in 2019, Flight Levelz Entertainment has invested over $1 million into the Northwest Indiana market, and its estimated Hometown Jams concerts have driven over $3 million of economic impact across the Region," Joseforsky said. "As we continue our growth and market expansion, Northwest Indiana will remain a staple market in our operations."

For more information, visit HometownJams.com.