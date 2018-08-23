FYI

FYI: RANDY NOOJIN will perform "Hard Travelin' with Woody" tonight and Friday. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and show is at 8 p.m. The "Seeger" Musical will be performed on Saturday and Sunday. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and show is at 8 p.m. on Saturday and dinner is at 12:30 p.m. with show at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Both shows are at Great Oaks Dinner Theatre, 13109 S. Wicker, Cedar Lake. Tickets are $28 per show or $25 for both shows. MORE: 219-374-8000 or lctg.org or randynoojin.com​