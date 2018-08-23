Northwest Indiana theater cornerstone Angie Lowe talks about Randy Noojin like a proud mama whenever she can, and rightfully so. The nationally heralded Noojin got his start on her stage and was mentored early on by Angie and her theater and life partner Paul Lowe.
"We are so very proud of Randy," said Lowe. "How can we not be? He's accomplished so much."
Noojin will capably showcase all of the theatrical talents honed since graduating when he breathes life into the sounds of a bygone era of America this weekend at Cedar Lake's Great Oaks Theatre, where the Lowe's theatre company L’ arc en Ciel Theatre Group is now based.
This weekend Noojin brings his critically acclaimed one man touring production as a fundraiser to keep L’ arc en Ciel Theatre Group doing what they do, and nurturing the next generations of Region thespians. The NWI native returns to perform two of his original productions back to back over a four day run. He'll do his "Hard Travelin' with Woody" show tonight and Friday, followed by his "Seeger" production on Saturday and Sunday.
Noojin's history with the Lowes began back in the mid-1970s, when he was a student and theater major at Lake Central High School in St. John, where the Lowes ran the theater department. After graduating in 1978, the young man chased his dream to the East Coast and eventually found success in the New York theater community as a writer, director and actor, whose original writing credits include “The Complaint,” “The Knife Trick,” “You Can’t Trust The Male,” “Unbeatable Harold” and “The Memory Collection,” along with the two unique original productions he packed in his travelin' bag before "riding the rails" back to the Region.
As the titles indicate, the two shows are Noojin's personal salute to the musical legacies of Folk music giants Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger, respectively. Although there are plenty of songs in both, these productions are more than just concerts. Each is a multi-media show that tells the intimate story of the two singer/songwriter/activists who both impacted generations of artists who have followed in their wake.
Noojin sports period-perfect stage costuming while revealing stories about each of the Americana icons, giving his audience historical nuggets about each of them as human beings and also about their songs. It is likely that people attending the shows will leave with more knowledge and respect for these story-telling music icons than they had upon entering the venue.
Guthrie's songs were largely drawn on his personal experiences traveling across America in the "Dust Bowl-era" during the years of The Great Depression, songs that came to earn him the nickname “Dust Bowl Troubadour.”
Whereas Guthrie came to represent the laborers and their families who built America, Seeger likewise impacted whole groups of Americans who had been forgotten and ignored by the nation's capitalists -- not only laborers, but also those groups of Americans whose civil rights were being trampled during the 1950s, '60s and beyond. Seeger remained the social consciousness of America's struggling masses until his death.
The world lost Guthrie in 1967 and Seeger in 2014, but Noojin brings them to life in such a way during his solo shows, that their messages and their legacies may never die.
Noojin's scruffy looks and simple work clothes when on stage not only recreates their respective looks, but he has learned to mimic them wonderfully, and also proves to be quite the instrumentalist on guitar and banjo and even a bit of harmonica.
As Angie Lowe always says -- "Randy is a local boy whose done good!" -- and none will doubt her tendency to sing Noojin's praise after hearing and seeing him perform folks anthems like Guthrie's "This Land Is Your Land," and Seeger's "We Shall Overcome," "Where Have All The Flowers Gone," and "Turn, Turn, Turn," along with other lesser known but equally soul-reaching songs like Seeger's "Bring 'Em Home."
More on Noojin at: randynoojin.com.