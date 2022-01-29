Honoring culture and community: Assorted events celebrate Black History Month

A variety of Black History Month events, activities, exhibits and performances are presented this February to honor the rich cultural contributions of African Americans.

These events range from theatrical presentations and entertainment-related happenings to culinary events and educational opportunities.

The following list is just a sample of what's available in the Region and Chicagoland in honor of Black History Month.

• Black History Book Giveaway — Feb. 5 at J's Breakfast Club, 3669 Broadway, Gary. The free event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is sponsored by The Gary Literacy Coalition. All ages are welcome. Visit The Gary Literacy Coalition on Facebook.

• “The Price of Progress: The Indiana Avenue/IUPUI Story” — 7 p.m. Feb. 18 and 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at IU Northwest Arts & Science Building Theater, 3400 Broadway, Gary. All performances are free and open to the public. The play tells the story of the Indianapolis district that was known as "The Harlem of the Midwest." Use the following website to register for the Feb. 18 performance: go.iu.edu/4goK. Use the following website to register for the Feb. 19 performance: go.iu.edu/4goL. Tickets will be available for will call pickup 90 minutes before showtime.

• "Red, White and Black" Art Exhibit — Feb. 18 at the Hammond Development Corp., 5233 Hohman Ave., Hammond. The opening of this exhibit runs from 5 to 8 p.m. The exhibit will star the works of Region artists. Theme of the exhibit is the observation of the political, social and cultural life of African Americans. Music and light refreshments will be featured at the opening event.

• Gentle Warriors Award Gala Cocktail Reception — Feb. 26 at The Wintrust-Hyde Park Bank, 1525 E. 53rd St., Chicago. The event is presented by the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum. ABC 7 personality Hosea Sanders will be the host. Live entertainment, cocktails and food will be featured. Visit eventbrite.com/e/the-2022-a-philip-randolph-gentle-warrior-awards-gala-tickets-253773652827.

• Chicago Children's Choir's Black History Month Concert — Feb. 26, virtual concert. The concert "Remembering, Reclaiming, Reconnecting" will begin at 6 p.m. Visit ccchoir.org for more information.

• "The Black ABCs: Exhibiting Ephemera and Representation" opens Feb. 7 at The Savannah Center Gallery for Contemporary Art, 65 W. 33rd Ave., Gary. It continues to April 1. The exhibit is free. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday; and noon to 4 p.m. on the Saturdays of Feb. 12, 19 and 26 during Black History Month. Visit iun.edu/arts.

• A celebration of Black History at Jewel, at Chicagoland Jewel stores. Various product displays from African American manufacturers, entertainment and more will be featured during February at Jewel stores. Visit celebrateblackhistoryatjewel.com for more information.

• "Four for February: Celebrating Black Heritage" — Feb. 4 to March 18 at Marshall J. Gardner Center For The Arts, 540 S. Lake St., Gary. A quartet of area-based artists — Karina Mitchell, Tyrell Anderson, Dr. Cranston Sedrick Knight and Sanovia Reynolds-Parks — will showcase their works in Miller Beach Arts and Creative District’s current exhibit. Hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays. Call 219-938-6278 or visit millerbeacharts.org.

• Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra presents a concert titled "Still, Bologne & Dvorak" on Feb. 19 at Ozinga Chapel at Trinity Christian College in Palos Heights. The concert will highlight special works by black composers William Grant Still and Joseph Bologne. Violinist Rachel Barton Pine will perform. Visit ipomusic.org.

• Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Wynton Marsalis, will perform "Wynton at 60" on Feb. 25 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Equal Justice Initiative founder and Executive Director Bryan Stevenson with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and Marsalis also will present an immersive concert titled "Freedom, Justice and Hope" on Feb. 26 at Symphony Center. Visit cso.org.

