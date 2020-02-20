Hooo! Hacksaw Jim Duggan to perform in Hobart

The 2x4-wielding WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan is barnstorming into Hobart Sunday.

The professional wrestler, who was popular in the then-WWF and World Championship Wrestling in the 1980s and 1990s, will appear at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Hobart Art Theatre at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.

Region Live Entertainment Presents is bringing in Duggan for storytelling, humor, a question-and-answer session, and a meet-and-greet with fans. Merchandise and autographs will be available for sale.

Comedian Mike Stricker and magician Keelan Wendorf will open for Duggan, who was best known in professional wrestling as a patriotic character that often elicited cheers of "USA! USA!"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Duggan, whose finishing move was the three-point-stance clothesline, won the first-ever Royal Rumble in 1988 and competed for the World Heavyweight Championship and Intercontinental Championship belts while in the WWE. He was a United States Heavyweight Champion and World Television Champion while in the WCW.

He also wrestled for a number of other promotions over the years, including Mid-South Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

The show is all-ages but those 21+ can drink with an ID.