Hooo! Hacksaw Jim Duggan to perform in Hobart

The 2x4-wielding WWE legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan is barnstorming into Hobart Sunday.
The professional wrestler, who was popular in the then-WWF and World Championship Wrestling in the 1980s and 1990s, will appear at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Hobart Art Theatre at 230 Main St. in downtown Hobart.
Region Live Entertainment Presents is bringing in Duggan for storytelling, humor, a question-and-answer session, and a meet-and-greet with fans. Merchandise and autographs will be available for sale.
Comedian Mike Stricker and magician Keelan Wendorf will open for Duggan, who was best known in professional wrestling as a patriotic character that often elicited cheers of "USA! USA!"
Duggan, whose finishing move was the three-point-stance clothesline, won the first-ever Royal Rumble in 1988 and competed for the World Heavyweight Championship and Intercontinental Championship belts while in the WWE. He was a United States Heavyweight Champion and World Television Champion while in the WCW.
He also wrestled for a number of other promotions over the years, including Mid-South Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.
The show is all-ages but those 21+ can drink with an ID.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance on Eventbrite.com and $20 the day of the show.
For more information, call 219-942-1670 or find the Hobart Art Theater on Facebook.