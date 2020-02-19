Hoosier Environmental Council's Amanda Shepherd to address Northwest Indiana Green Drinks

Hoosier Environmental Council Outreach Manager Amanda Shepherd is coming up from Indianapolis to give a talk at Northwest Indiana Green Drinks in Michigan City Thursday night.

Shepherd, described as an "environmental rock star from Indy," will address how activists can effectively communicate with elected officials in the state legislature and what they can do to help further "health, wellness and quality of life" across the state of Indiana.

"Discover with Hoosier Environmental Council's Amanda Shepherd the green legislation moving quickly in this short session of the Indiana General Assembly," organizers said in a press release. "Grab a delightful brew and some delicious eats as she shares tips with you who desire to refine your advocacy effectiveness. You won’t want to miss this, so spread the word and bring a friend."

The talk will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Shoreline Brewery at 208 Wabash St. in downtown Michigan City. That's where Northwest Indiana Green Drinks, a regular monthly lecture series that is organized by Save the Dunes and 219 GreenConnect, meets on the third Thursday of every month except July and December to discuss various environmental, conservation and ecological restoration issues in Northwest Indiana and beyond over a few pints of craft beer.