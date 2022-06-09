 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum offers train rides on Father's Day weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum offers train rides on Father's Day weekend

A Hoosier Valley Railroad train crosses the Kankakee River.

 Provided

The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is going to run train excursions across the countryside to the Kankakee River on Father's Day weekend in conjunction with the North Judson Mint Festival.

People can ride in vintage train cars or open-air sightseeing cars that will depart from the museum at 507 Mulberry St. in North Judson on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

Trains leave the depot at 10:30 a.m., 12:30. and 2:30 p.m. both days, embarking on five-mile trips to the Kankakee River at English Lake. They return to North Judson with the round trip taking about 45 minutes.

"Before or after the train excursion, be sure to visit the museum and grounds where the admission is always free," the museum said in a press release. "The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum has one of the largest museum collections of working railroad signals and a restored WWII Pullman Troop Car. Stroll around the grounds to see all types of rolling stock, engines, and memorabilia of a by-gone era. Then walk over to the Town of North Judson’s Annual Mint Festival. Enjoy a large variety of vendors, food and activities enjoyable for the whole family."

The nonprofit museum in Starke County is run by volunteers. It seeks to preserve railroad history and educate the public about it.

A host of programming is scheduled throughout the year.

"The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum has an exciting schedule of events planned for this season. Regular Saturday train excursions continue through the end of September," the museum said in a press release. "October brings the Fall Harvest Trains, Pumpkin & Halloween Trains and Santa Trains run in late November and December. Times and prices for these special events will vary from regular train excursions."

Tickets are $14 for adults and $10 for children between the ages of 3 and 15. It's free for children under 3.

For more information, visit hoosiervalley.org or call 574-896-3950.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

