Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum planning fall train rides

The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum is planning fall train rides across the countryside, including steam, pumpkin and Halloween trains.

People will be able to ride a restored Bock Lumber Company No. 1, a 0-4-4T Forney-type steam locomotive built after an extensive renovation. The museum in North Judson that's dedicated to preserving Northwest Indiana's railroad history will let people take excursions into the countryside on the vintage train, which was built in 1908.

Rides on the Bock Lumber Company steam trains will depart at 10:40 a.m., 12:40 p.m. on Sept. 17 and Oct. 8, 15 and 22. They will travel about a mile from the nonprofit railroad museum at 507 Mulberry Street to a scenic spot where passengers can disembark and snap pictures.

The 35-minute-long train ride costs $10 each for passengers 3 and above.

"Before or after your train excursion, allow time to explore the HVRM museum displays and grounds which is free of charge," Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum Ridership Specialist Loretta Kosloske said. "There is one of the largest museum collections of working railroad signals, a restored WWII Pullman Troop Car, a diorama of North Judson in the early 1950s depicting the Pennsylvania, Chesapeake & Ohio, Erie, and New York Central railroad which all ran through the town. Stroll around the grounds to see all types of rolling stock, engines and memorabilia of a bygone era."

The museum will continue to run diesel trains on 10-mile 45-minute round-trips to the Kankakee River every Saturday until the end of October. In October, the museum will start running Pumpkin Trains on Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. It also will run the Twilight Halloween Train along with the Not-So-Scary, Scary Animal Show staged by Silly Safari Shows.

People should show up half an hour before departure. Space is limited but more tickets may be added if demand warrants.

Tickets can be purchased at the museum ticket office or online at hoosiervalley.org.

For more information, call 574-869-3950.