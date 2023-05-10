Four area women were among those selected as 2023 Hoosier Women Artists’ awardees.

The four women, as well as awardees from around the state, were honored recently at the Statehouse in Indianapolis by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, in conjunction with the Indiana Arts Commission.

"It is amazing to annually honor many of the state's outstanding female artists," said Lt. Gov. Crouch, adding,” I am very proud to play a role in highlighting Hoosier Women Artists by showcasing their artwork in my own office year after year.”

Awardees from Northwest Indiana include Pamel Clements, of Crown Point, for her colored pencil artwork titled "2020”; Edda Taylor, of Crown Point, for her photo titled “Mother and Child”; Jane S. Lohmeyer, of Valparaiso, for her watercolor and colored pencil artwork titled, "Missing Beach 2" and Sharon Kerner, of Shelby, for her photo titled, “Keeping Watch.”

Loymeyer’s artwork will be on display in the office of Secretary of Education Jenner; Clements’ artwork and Taylor’s photo will both be on display at the office of the Lt. Governor and Kerner’s photo will be on display in the office of First Lady Janet Holcomb.

The Hoosier Women Artists program began in 2008 to celebrate the work of female artists from around the state. The program expands the opportunities for woman-made artwork to be displayed in Indiana communities, state officials said.

"In each corner of our state, artists are playing a vital role in making Indiana a place where people want to live, work, play, study and stay," said Miah Michaelsen, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission. "We are proud to partner with the Office of the Lieutenant Governor to both spotlight the talented women artists in our state and to recognize the work that artists do to improve the lives of all Hoosiers."

Honored artists will have their pieces displayed in the Statehouse offices of Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Auditor of State Tera Klutz, Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner and Chief Justice Loretta Rush.

Pieces in the 2023 exhibition are from many mediums and art styles including painting, photography, digital art, paper quilling and other multimedia styles.

"What a pleasure to experience this spectacular showcase of creativity, passion and dedication of this year’s featured Hoosier Women Artists,” said Indiana Auditor of State Tera Klutz, CPA. “We can all appreciate the storytelling these artists provide in their work, creating a bridge to connect us using a universal language that goes beyond culture, religion, ethnicity or language.”

Any artist living in Indiana who identifies as female is allowed to submit one piece of artwork annually.

"It is a privilege to recognize the creativity of Hoosier women artists," said Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush. "I am proud to be a part of the initiative and display their work in my chambers.”

In addition to the art selected for the Statehouse, pieces were also selected and displayed by First Lady Janet Holcomb at the Governor's Residence.

"The Hoosier Women Artists Exhibition is a great opportunity to celebrate and meet talented and creative women who live right here in Indiana," said Holcomb. “Each year, I look forward to selecting a few pieces to display in the governor’s residence for all our visitors to enjoy. The artists generously loan the pieces for one year, and I grow quite attached, making it difficult to let them go.”

Of the 230 pieces that were submitted to the program this year, 29 were selected to be displayed in the Statehouse and at the governor's residence where they will be admired by the thousands of visitors for the next year.

"Every time someone visits my office, I get to share with them that the artwork displayed on the walls was created by talented women from across the state," said Crouch. "We are blessed to work in this stunning building every day, and the opportunity to display their art makes it somehow even more beautiful."

Honorees are from across the state and will be in the following offices:

Office of Indiana Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch

Anna Afshar (Indianapolis) - "Indianapolis Then"

Nichole Baker (Lafayette) - "Sonic Metal"

Faith Belflower (Bloomington) - "Superman"

Sarah Boutwell (Indianapolis) - "Calm After the Storm"

Boxx the Artist (Indianapolis) - "Lady Blues"

Pamela Clements (Crown Point) - "2020"

Kenya Ferrand-Ott (West Lafayette) - "Silver Bison"

Penny French-Deal (North Manchester) - "The Tall Ship"

Cristianne Fritsch (Milan) - "The Joy of Pet Parenting"

Mary Elizabeth Mindiola (Indianapolis) - "Think Big, Dream Easy"

Brandi Page (Monticello) - "Sunflowers at Sunset"

Debbie Potis (Osceola) - "The Butterfly Effect"

Frances Ruiz (Fishers) - "Bailando Bomba de Noche (Dancing Bomba in the Evening)"

Lisa Bliss Rush (Camden) - "Free Spirit"

Edda Taylor (Crown Point) - "Mother and Child"

Dee Thornton (South Bend) - "A Walk in the Park"

Beverly S. Wilson (Greensburg) - "Laboring in the Heartland"

Shirley Woolard (Indianapolis) - "Feather Weight"

Office of Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb, Governor’s Residence

Kathryn Jo Houghton (Crawfordsville) - "Fancy Tulips and Pears"

Sharon Kerner (Shelby) - "Keeping Watch"

Corinne McAuley (Bunker Hill) - "Pink Peonies"

Office of Indiana Auditor of State Tera Klutz

Christine Hubbell (Westville) - "Folly/Cerulean Warblers"

Megan Marie Hughes (Lebanon) - "A Midwestern Spring"

Anna Sowka (Bloomington) - "Nothing Is Ever Lost"

Office of Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner

Emily Bennett (Terre Haute) - "The Kitchen Sink"

Jane S. Lohmeyer (Valparaiso) - "Missing Beach 2"

Office of Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush

Susan Ardelean (Avon) - "Virgo's Groove"

Madhuchhanda Mandal (Carmel) - "The Faceless Entertainer"

Norene Slack (Greenwood) - "Reaching To The Sky"