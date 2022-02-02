 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horizon Bank names new Lake County president, government loan program manager

Horizon Bank picked a new leader to oversee its operations in Lake County, the second-most populous county in Indiana.

Steve Kring, Horizon Bank’s Regional President–Northwest Indiana, named Eric Evans as the new market president of Lake County. He will be tasked with leading the lending team at Horizon's branches in Hammond, Munster, Merrillville, Gary and Crown Point.

Evans has more than 20 years of experience in commercial lending, including as a senior commercial lending relationship manager. A Purdue University graduate, he serves in the Valparaiso Rotary Club and as a board member for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana, Lakeshore Public Media and Family Focus.

He's tasked with leveraging his community involvement and business relationships to grow Horizon's presence in Lake County, the population center of Northwest Indiana.

The Michigan City-based bank also named a new leader to oversee its government-backed commercial lending programs, including U.S. Small Business Administration loans.

Lynn Kerber, Horizon Bank’s executive vice president, senior commercial credit officer, named Mark Schoettmer the new vice president, government loan program manager. He will oversee all government-guaranteed loans, including from the USDA and state and local economic development incentive programs.

The graduate of Ball State University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison has more than 30 years of experience in the financial industry. He has served as a vice president, SBA specialist, SBA program manager, market president, region president and consumer lending manager.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

