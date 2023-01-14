Horseshoe Hammond to host Ice Cube, Rob Schneider and other acts this winter

The Hammond Horseshoe Casino will host Ice Cube, Rob Schneider and other acts this winter.

The Venue at the casino at 777 Casino Center Drive in north Hammond right by the Chicago border is bringing in acts like Deon Cole for its winter lineup of music and comedy.

“Throughout the past 14 years, The Venue has been fortunate to host some of the best of the best in showbiz,” said Bill Gustafson, Horseshoe Hammond Senior Vice President and General Manager. “This winter season, we are excited to continue that trend and bring the heat to the stage with unforgettable memories right here in Hammond.”

The award-winning rapper, actor and producer Ice Cube will perform at 8 p.m. on Jan. 28. The member of N.W.A. has sold more than 10 million albums, had many chart-topping hits and been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Valentine’s Soul Jam will take place at 8 p.m. on Feb. 10. It will feature performances from Russell Thompkins Jr and The New Stylistics, The Manhattans, Ray, Goodman & Brown, The Intruders and the Grammy Award-nominated and chart-topping Blue Notes. The bands have enjoyed commercial success in different periods ranging from the 1960s to the 1980s.

Rob Schneider & Friends will perform at 8 p.m. on Feb. 11. He’s an Emmy-nominated veteran of Saturday Night Live. Opening acts include Harry Hick Hickstein and Mike Toomey from WGN Morning News.

The doors open at 7 p.m. for all the shows.

For more information or tickets, visit https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond or https://www.facebook.com/HorseshoeHammond/