House of Fontanini's Emanuele Fontanini to appear at The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John

Emanuele Fontanini, a leader of the celebrated House of Fontanini in Bagni di Lucca, Italy, will appear at The Shrine of Christ’s Passion on U.S. 41 in St. John Thursday.

Roman, a national giftware company headquartered in Bloomingdale, picked The Gift Shoppe at the Shrine of Christ’s Passion at 10630 Wicker Ave. as a host site of Fontanini’s personal appearance tour.

He’s one of the fourth-generation family members leading the House of Fontanini that has crafted Nativity sets and figures for more than 110 years. It designs and makes heirloom-quality nativities.

The gift shop was one of only 12 retailers nationwide chosen to host members of the Fontanini family. Emanuele Fontanini will appear from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

“During the event, collectors will meet one of the talented individuals responsible for their favorite Nativity figures,” the Shrine of Christ’s Passion said in a press release. “Figures purchased on the event day, along with two from their personal collection, can be adorned with Mr. Fontanini’s sought-after signature. As part of the event, The Gift Shoppe will offer the 2022 Limited Edition figure, Elisha, from the Fontanini Heirloom Nativity.”

The event is free and open to the public. People can call ahead to reserve a limited edition figure.

Anyone who spends $100 or more can get a free $20 gift card to The Gift Shoppe.

For more information, call 219-365-6010 or visit shrineofchristspassion.org.