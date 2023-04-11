People will get a chance to tour the pioneering House of Tomorrow in Beverly Shores and learn about the future of sustainable home design at an upcoming Earth Day celebration.

House Painter Media, Indiana Landmarks, the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Lakeshore Public Media and others will host Toward Sustainability on Saturday, April 22. People can learn more about architect George Fred Keck’s House of Tomorrow, which was displayed at the 1933 Chicago World's Fair, ferried across Lake Michigan to Beverly Shores and incorporated into the Indiana Dunes National Park as a historic site.

The circular House of Tomorrow features floor-to-ceiling glass walls, an open floor plan, the first General Electric dishwasher, an "iceless" refrigerator," central air conditioning, a garage door opening and an attached hangar for a personal airplane.

People can tour the home in groups of 20 for 15-minute tours at 2:30, 2:45, 3 and 3:15 p.m.

After the rare interior tour, people can attend the “Houses of Tomorrow: Sustainable Design Today” panel discussion from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City.

Panelists include Michigan City Sustainability Commission and Save the Dunes President Nancy Moldenhauer, Indiana Landmarks Northern Regional Office Director Todd Zeiger, Kipnis Architecture + Planning Principal Nathan Kipnis Principal, AP Monarch Founder and Principal Alicia Ponce and Solar United Neighbors Indiana Program Association Dan Robinson.

The event aims to explain how forward-thinking the home is and give people insight into the design, Zeiger said.

“People who attend will learn about how influential the HOT was in the area of solar design, for its time, and be able to see the influence of the House of Tomorrow in Keck’s later work. That helps place it in context of importance not only architecturally - people were building bungalows at the time not glass-walled houses - but also its place in what we call sustainable design today,” Zeiger said.

Indiana Landmarks also recently provided funding for a film about the home's history and influence in solar design.

“Jim Laukes, principal for the film project and someone we have worked with over the years to get b-roll at the House of Tomorrow, reached out and asked if we would like to participate,” he said.

For more information, or to register, housepaintermedia.com/sustainablehouses.