Hudgens reassures fans, Cyrus spreads hope amid coronavirus

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here's a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

HUDGENS TRIES TO HUSH CRITICS

Vanessa Hudgens is apologizing for an Instagram video in which she downplayed the coronavirus outbreak.

“I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now,” Hudgens said in a Twitter post Tuesday. “This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.”

In the Monday Instagram video she had said, “It's a virus I get it, I respect it, but at the same time, even if everybody gets it, yeah, people are gonna die. It's terrible, but inevitable?"

She then ends it by saying, ”I don't know, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now," with a small laugh.