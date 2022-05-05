Humane Indiana Wildlife to host Birds of Prey Jamboree

People can see a peregrine falcon and other birds of prey up close at the Humane Indiana Wildlife's upcoming Bird of Prey Jamboree.

The inaugural event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 21 at the Indiana Welcome Center at 7770 Corrine Drive in Hammond.

"During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to attend special bird of prey presentations and shop the marketplace featuring items from local artists, crafters and vendors," Humane Indiana Wildlife said in a press release. "Children will enjoy educational activities, including owl pellet dissection in the kids’ activity area."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Wild Birds Unlimited, Friends of the Dunes, the Izaac Walton League, the Gibson Woods Nature Preserve, The Art Barn and others will be on hand to make educational presentations at the event, which is expected to be held annually.

"Learn about animal ambassadors like Pomona, the peregrine falcon. Pomona was admitted to Humane Indiana Wildlife in June 2019 after being found on the roof of the county building in South Bend," Humane Indiana Wildlife said in a press release. "Pomona became injured while she was still learning to fly and due to her sustained injuries, she became an education ambassador for Humane Indiana in early 2020."

People can buy $10 tickets or $25 all-access passes to visit with birds of prey animal ambassadors that will make presentations at the event.

Humane Indiana Wildlife will present falcons, owls and other birds of prey receiving care at the rehabilitation center between 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. that day.

Kim Hoover, from Hoots to Howls Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, will give a talk from Noon-1 p.m. about her organization and its mission.

For more information or tickets, visit humaneindiana.org/events/2022/jamboree or education@humaneindiana.org.

