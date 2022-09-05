Humane Indiana Wildlife's Festival of Owls to be a hoot

VALPARAISO — Humane Indiana Wildlife's annual Festival of Owls promises to be a hoot.

People can check out live owls at the annual fundraiser at the Porter County Expo Center 4-H and Expo East buildings in Valparaiso from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

More than 500 people typically attend the daylong event, which is family-friendly. They will hear presentations from eight educators such as Humane Indiana Wildlife Center Director Nicole Harmon.

“Festival of Owls is Humane Indiana Wildlife’s most popular event and will attract more than 500 people from across the region. We encourage local businesses to select their sponsorship now,” she said.

Visitors can check out live owls from all eight species native to Indiana. They are part of Humane Indiana Wildlife’s Ambassador Animal program that rehabilitates injured or orphaned owls that can no longer survive on their own in the wild.

The event also will feature displays of other birds of prey, an artisan marketplace, vendors, an arts center and kids activities.

Humane Indiana uses the funds raised from the event to help more than 25,000 animals a year. It offers services such as a shelter, clinic, pet food pantry, foster care, wildlife rehabilitation center and animal homelessness prevention initiatives.

Other event partners include Indiana Audubon Society, Indiana Dunes State Park, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Hoots to Howls Wildlife Rehab and Wildcat Creek Wildlife Rehab. The Izaak Walton League, Shirley Heinze Land Trust, Porter County Recycling, LaPorte County Soil and Water and Art Barn also will participate, such as by operating informational booths.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. The Festival of Owls is free for children 7 and under.

For more information, visit humaneindiana.org.