Hunt & Gather Market planning final event of season this weekend
Hunt & Gather Market planning final event of season this weekend

Hunt + Gather Market returns to Crown Point this weekend

A past Hunt & Gather Market at the Lake County Fairgrounds is shown.

 Photo by Tony V. Martin

If you're looking for unique holiday gifts you can't get at the mall, big-box stores or other standard suburban retailers, The Hunt & Gather Market returns this weekend.

One of the Region's most popular pop-up artisan markets will conclude its 8th season in Crown Point this weekend.

The Hunt & Gather Market will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds at 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point.

More than 150 artisans, artists, makers and vintage vendors sell their handiwork at the quarterly pop-up market that takes over the fairgrounds.

Vendors at past Hunt & Gathers have included Bowler Man Confections, Earthling Bee Company, Sunny Day Clay, Casey King, After8handmade, The Salvage Shop, Society, Eclectic Me, Jugo + Rada, P&I Rusty Iron, Bao's Pastry, Bad Wolf Jewels, My Sweet Nouveau, Millie Byrd, Pieces of Jayde Elemental Jewelry and Las Mamacitas Food Truck.

Shoppers can expect to find antique, vintage and handmade goods, as well as local art. People can buy gourmet food, enjoy live music and imbibe at a full cash bar.

Hunt & Gather will then go on hiatus for the remainder of 2021 and return on the weekend of March 11 and March 12 for its annual spring market next year.

For more information, find the Hunt & Gather Market on Facebook.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

