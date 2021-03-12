Hunt + Gather Market returns to Crown Point this weekend

If you're hunting for one-of-a-kind items or special gifts they don't stock at the big-box stores, one of the Region's most popular artisan markets kicks off its 2021 season on Friday.

The Hunt & Gather Market returns to the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point this weekend.

More than 150 artisans, artists, makers and vintage vendors will sell their latest creations and whimsical wares at the fairgrounds at 889 S. Court St. in Crown Point, where the pop-up market typically takes place a few times a year.

The Hunter + Gather Market will occur from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Artists such as Casey King and Jugo + Rada zine maker and record label will be on hand. The many live vendors include Sunny Day Clay, After8handmade, The Salvage Shop, Eclectic Me, P&I Rusty Iron, Bad Wolf Jewels, My Sweet Nouveau and Pieces of Jayde Elemental Jewelry.

Shoppers will be able to buy everything from wall art to home decor to jewelry to small-batch caramel and other confections. The market also has live music, gourmet food and a full cash bar.