Hunter's Brewing celebrates seven years as Indiana's only plant-based brewpub

Hunter's Brewing, a craft brewery in Chesterton, will celebrate its seventh anniversary in Duneland Saturday.

The brewery at 1535 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton will host its 7th anniversary celebration from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday with a special food menu and various draft beer options.

"Hunter’s Brewing will be celebrating seven years in Northwest Indiana," owner and brewer Justin Reisetter said. "Over the course of the past seven years we have created 190 different beer recipes. We are the only plant-based brewery in the state of Indiana among the approximate 200 breweries. Also our exclusive scratch-made plant-based menu is unique for the area."

A destination for vegans and vegetarians from as far away as Chicago, Indianapolis and Michigan, the brewery offers a 100% plant-based menu of artisanal fare that includes hummus, nachos with nut-based queso, a barbecue black bean toastie sandwich and a TBLT with bacon-style tofu and vegan mayo and handmade foccacia bread.

Emphasizing quality over quantity, Hunter's Brewing brews a number of small-batch beers that include Galena Pale Ale, My Little Dark Age Porter, Zonnebloem Belgian Blonde and Threadsplitter IPA. It also has guest taps pouring beer for out-of-town breweries like BrewDog and the Main Beer Company.