Hunter's Brewing celebrates seven years as Indiana's only plant-based brewpub
urgent

Hunter's Brewing celebrates seven years as Indiana's only plant-based brewpub

Hunters Brewing celebrates seven years as Indiana's only plant-based brewery

The Threadsplitter IPA at Hunter's Brewing in Chesterton is shown.

 Provided

Hunter's Brewing, a craft brewery in Chesterton, will celebrate its seventh anniversary in Duneland Saturday.

The brewery at 1535 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton will host its 7th anniversary celebration from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday with a special food menu and various draft beer options.

"Hunter’s Brewing will be celebrating seven years in Northwest Indiana," owner and brewer Justin Reisetter said. "Over the course of the past seven years we have created 190 different beer recipes. We are the only plant-based brewery in the state of Indiana among the approximate 200 breweries. Also our exclusive scratch-made plant-based menu is unique for the area."

A destination for vegans and vegetarians from as far away as Chicago, Indianapolis and Michigan, the brewery offers a 100% plant-based menu of artisanal fare that includes hummus, nachos with nut-based queso, a barbecue black bean toastie sandwich and a TBLT with bacon-style tofu and vegan mayo and handmade foccacia bread.

Emphasizing quality over quantity, Hunter's Brewing brews a number of small-batch beers that include Galena Pale Ale, My Little Dark Age Porter, Zonnebloem Belgian Blonde and Threadsplitter IPA. It also has guest taps pouring beer for out-of-town breweries like BrewDog and the Main Beer Company.

The brewpub often hosts open mic nights and live music, including by performers like Robert Rolfe Feddersen, Angelo Cicco and Dave Hernandez. 

"We are the first brewery in Chesterton and we also have one of the best guest draft lists in Northwest Indiana,"Reisetter said. "We are Indiana’s only plant-based brewpub, and also one of only a few nationwide. We are a hidden gem in Chesterton and we’re very proud of our accomplishments."

For more information, call 219-728-6729 or visit huntersbrewing.com.

Joseph S. Pete

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

