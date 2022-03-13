'I Hate Shakespeare!' bringing the bard and zombies to the Towle Theater

HAMMOND — To hate Shakespeare or not to hate Shakespeare, that is the question.

All the world's a stage, but only the Towle Theater in Hammond will do local performances of "I Hate Shakespeare!" in April.

The Towle Youth Theater Ensemble will perform the modern play about the Bard of Avon at 8 p.m. April 1 and 2 and at 2 p.m. April 3 at the Towle Theater, 5205 Hohman Ave., in downtown Hammond.

It's the sort of play that features both Hamlet and a talking cow.

"After two years without being able to safely produce with Towle Youth Theater Ensemble, they are thrilled to present 'I Hate Shakespeare!' By Steph DeFerie," the Towle Theater said in a press release. "The show is directed by Towle Theater Managing Director Jeff Casey. We hate Shakespeare! At least that's what the audience thinks until they get a rip-roaring rundown of Shakespeare's classics. With zombies and an appearance by Jerry Springer, I Hate Shakespeare! is a hilarious and fast-paced introduction to Shakespeare – with a modern twist."

The cast features Ethan Solis, of St. John, Julian Solis, of St. John, Logan Williams, of Munster, Abigail Wojtastek, of Hammond, and Sophia Gallardo, of Chicago. Gallardo also is doubling as the stage manager for the production.

Attorney John F. Pelky and Leon Dombrowski and Seda Turan with Accucraft Imaging, the season sponsor, are making the Towle Youth Theater Ensemble production possible with financial assistance.

"Since 2010, the Towle Youth Theater Ensemble, or TYTE, has been wowing NWI audiences with productions such as the Northwest Indiana Premiere of Jason Robert Brown’s '13,' 'Anne of Green Gables,' 'Heathers,' 'Carrie the Musical,' 'Chicago' and the World Premiere of 'Mental' by Towle Youth Theater Ensemble Member, Isabel Zuniga," the Towle Theater said in a press release.

Tickets are $10.

Don't show up late or you won't be seated in the small black box theater.

For more information or tickets, call (219) 937-8780 or visit towletheater.org.

