IGT celebrates global gaming 'It's Game Time' theme

The $150,000 “Cadillac and Cash” giveaway will be held on Saturday (Oct. 16) from noon to 10 p.m. (EDT) at all Four Winds Casino destinations. It’s your chance to win a Cadillac or a share of $40,000 in cash or instant credit. A Cadillac CT4 will be awarded at the 3 p.m. drawing. Then at 9 p.m., a Cadillac XT5 will be given away. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.

HARD ROCK: If you have a visit planned to the Gary casino on Saturday (Oct. 16), you may want to get there early for the animal Adopt-A-Thon that will be held at the southeast corner of the parking lot (29th and Burr Streets) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hard Rock is hosting the annual event in partnership with the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana and Gary Animal Control. Adoption fees range from $95 - $350 and includes microchip, spay/neuter costs, and vaccinations. Entertainment line-up on the Council Oak Bar Stage kicks off on Friday (Oct. 15) at 8 p.m. with DJ Sandra Suave, who has rocked crowds at numerous fests and events throughout Chicagoland. On Saturday (Oct. 16) it will be DJ Wyld Chyld also starting at 8 p.m. Over at the Hard Rock Café Stage it will be Boy Band Review, heralded as the best boy band tribute in the country, performing on Friday (Oct. 15), followed on Saturday (Oct. 16) by 7th Heaven. Both performances start at 9 p.m.