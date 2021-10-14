IGT celebrates global gaming 'It's Game Time' theme

The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) was held in Las Vegas last week, marking a return of the world’s biggest convention of gaming research, development and manufacturing companies to a live environment after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 edition.
The latest and greatest in technological developments were on display for the world’s casino operators to see as they make plans to bring to their properties the games that people will play and give them the competitive edge in their expanding market places.
Executives are not only looking for products to beef up land-based casinos, also the rapidly expanding digital gaming sector as well as the fastest growing component of the gaming industry, sports betting.
International Game Technology (IGT) always commands a prominent presence at G2E with its abundant product line.
This year the theme was “It’s Game Time”, a most appropriate title in light of the fact IGT showcased its 25th anniversary celebration of Wheel of Fortune® slot machines.
IGT’s quarter-century partnership with Sony Pictures Television on Wheel of Fortune slots has been a model for the global gaming industry on just how licensed brands can translate into what has been a seemingly endless assortment of slot themes.
Combining the enduring popularity of the game show itself, with the images of its co-hosts, Pat Sajak and Vanna White, IGT has somehow managed to continue to develop products that capture the imagination of casino-goers.
There were no less than 25 machines with Wheel of Fortune themes on display in IGT’s space at G2E, including 13 never-before-seen titles in both mechanical reel and video formats.
Of special interest to attendees was IGT’s latest development in the franchise, Wheel of Fortune High Roller™, which is equipped in the company’s new super-sized Peak65 cabinet which features a 65-inch progressively curved display and the most advanced graphics, sound, and ergonomic technology. The unit stands more than 10 feet tall.
Yet another Wheel of Fortune themed slot that debuted was Wheel of Fortune Wild Spins Night Life which is housed in IGT’s new PeakSlant49™ cabinet.
On the topic of game shows, IGT also unveiled its latest creation in The Price is Right® slot franchise with The Price is Right Come on Down video slots also in the revolutionary Peak65 cabinet.
Again, capitalizing on the popularity of another one of the longest running game shows in television history, IGT has developed new takes on the game show’s iconic mini-games including Plinko, the Showcase Showdown, Big Wheel and Range Game.
Fans of IGT’s other family of slot games will love the latest technology that has been added to such time-honored themes as Luck Larry’s Lobstermania™ 4, Greek Lightning/Lucky Lightning™, Stinkin’ Rich Skunks Gone Wild! ™, Da Vinci Diamonds® Masterpiece™ and Wolf Run Eclipse™.
These proven favorites have all been developed in either the PeakSlant32 cabinet or the premium-quality PeakSlant49™ cabinet.
IGT, the long-time king of video poker, didn’t forget its card playing fans. Among the new games it unveiled at G2E include AllStar Poker®III™, Keno Star™, Lucky Suit Poker™, Powerhouse Poker Plus™, Super Star Poker II™ and Game King X.
BONUS ROUND-UP
AMERISTAR: “Pick Six” is ongoing every Saturday through Nov. 27. Visit any mychoice® promotional kiosk on the days of the promotion to activate your random picks starting at 10 a.m. The drawings will be held at noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. Match six numbers and win $10,000 cash, match five numbers and win $1,500 mycash® match four numbers and win $200 mycash®, match three numbers and win $75 mycash® and match two numbers and win $25 mycash®. Prizes must be claimed by 11 p.m.
BLUE CHIP: The complimentary entertainment on the casino floor at Rocks Lounge starts Friday (Oct. 15) with the high-energy, rocking fun sounds of Nawty, and continues on Saturday (Oct. 16) with Dick Diamond and the Dusters bringing their special take on the glory days of '70s music. Both of the shows start at 9 p.m. On Sunday (Oct. 17) the Bluegrass band Summer Son will appear for a special matinee show starting at 3 p.m.
FOUR WINDS: Another guest won a sizable progressive jackpot earlier this month, only this time it was of the life-changing variety and took place at the South Bend location. The player, a resident of Edwardsburg, Michigan, who wished to remain anonymous, hit good fortune to the melodious tune of $1,203,894.57 while playing the wide-area progressive Dancing Drums® Explosion slot from Scientific Games. It was the third huge progressive to hit within a week’s time at Four Winds Casino destinations, coming on the heels of $220,980 and $202,500 jackpots at the New Buffalo destination.
The $150,000 “Cadillac and Cash” giveaway will be held on Saturday (Oct. 16) from noon to 10 p.m. (EDT) at all Four Winds Casino destinations. It’s your chance to win a Cadillac or a share of $40,000 in cash or instant credit. A Cadillac CT4 will be awarded at the 3 p.m. drawing. Then at 9 p.m., a Cadillac XT5 will be given away. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games and live poker.
HARD ROCK: If you have a visit planned to the Gary casino on Saturday (Oct. 16), you may want to get there early for the animal Adopt-A-Thon that will be held at the southeast corner of the parking lot (29th and Burr Streets) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hard Rock is hosting the annual event in partnership with the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana and Gary Animal Control. Adoption fees range from $95 - $350 and includes microchip, spay/neuter costs, and vaccinations. Entertainment line-up on the Council Oak Bar Stage kicks off on Friday (Oct. 15) at 8 p.m. with DJ Sandra Suave, who has rocked crowds at numerous fests and events throughout Chicagoland. On Saturday (Oct. 16) it will be DJ Wyld Chyld also starting at 8 p.m. Over at the Hard Rock Café Stage it will be Boy Band Review, heralded as the best boy band tribute in the country, performing on Friday (Oct. 15), followed on Saturday (Oct. 16) by 7th Heaven. Both performances start at 9 p.m.
