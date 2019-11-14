Video poker has come a long way since it burst upon the casino scene nationwide with single hand five-card draw machines.
It was soon followed by the enormously popular multi-hand games such as three-play, five-play, 10-play, and 100-play, which changed forever the way people play video poker.
The next step was to incorporate the bonus features component that had transformed the way people play slot machines in an effort to expand the player base.
International Game Technology, the undisputed king of video poker, answered the call by developing dozens of video poker bonus feature variations using its time-honored base game formats.
Some of the games have been hits, others have gone by the wayside. The fact remains that IGT successfully bridged the gap between slot players and video poker players by keeping games geared toward hardcore traditionalists and adding games appealing to slot players.
One of the newest variations is Super Draw 6 Card Poker, a game that has been popping up in casinos nationwide and one that appears to be a success.
Super Draw 6 Card Poker expands upon the popularity of multi-hand games by delivering a sixth card on the draw which creates a new realm of pay categories including three pairs, two three-of-a-kinds, four-of-a-kind and a pair, a six card flush, six card straight, six card straight flush, and a six card royal flush.
When a player initiates a max bet, a sixth card is dealt into each hand on the draw. The game itself determines the best evaluation from the six cards that have been drawn and makes payouts based on that evaluation.
If the sixth card improves the evaluation, it is then used to create the best five-card scenario. If the sixth card makes the hand into one of the new sixth card pay categories outlined above, then that hand is evaluated.
The themes this game is available in include Double-Double Bonus Poker, Triple Double Bonus Poker, Bonus Poker, Double Bonus Poker, Jacks or Better Poker, Bonus Poker Deluxe and Deuces Wild Poker.
The maximum bet comes to 30 credits for Triple Play, 50 credits for Five Play, and 100 credits for 10 Play. This amounts to an additional five credits bet per hand in addition to the base bet. This can be a costly investment over the long haul, something players have to factor in when deciding to play the game.
Certainly, the rewards are there when fortuitous hands come your way. There is also the elevated anticipation level when you are looking for a six-card hand that falls into one of the new bonus pay categories.
