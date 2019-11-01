Illiana Artists give 'The Gift of Art' at the Chesterton Art Center

The Illiana Artists' group exhibition "The Gift of Art" opens Sunday at the Chesterton Art Center at 115 South Fourth St. in Chesterton.
An opening reception will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
"Members of the Illiana Artists will present work in oil, watercolor, collage, sculpture, mixed media, pastel, graphic design and photography. At this free event, guests are welcome to view the exhibit, interact with the artists and enjoy some refreshments," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "The Illiana Artists is a member-based art organization founded on the belief that 'we provide a mentoring environment where those involved in the creative process can express themselves artistically and enhance their talents through education, exhibition, and shared experience, while also promoting the visual arts in the community.'"
The show will feature work from local artists like Kathy Los-Rathburn and run through Saturday, Nov. 30. It's free and open to the public.
Later this month, The Chesterton Art Center also plans to host a Holiday Jewelry Open Studio with Caroline Hatch. Adults and kids over the age of 8 years old can learn how to make a bracelet or necklace as a holiday gift from Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
The class costs $10 for members or $15 for nonmembers, plus $6 to $10 for the jewelry.
The Chesterton Art Center is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, visit hwww.illianaartists.com or chestertonart.com, or call the Chesterton Art Center at 219.926.4711.