Hakuna Matata, that wonderful phrase, has proven it ain't no passing craze.

The Lion King franchise that started with the 1994 Disney film about lions ruling over the African savannah went on to become one of the highest-grossing entertainment properties of all time. The modern classic spawned sequels, a remake, television series, video games, educational films and merchandise.

It's also one of the longest-running musicals in Broadway history, grossing more than $9 billion. The critically acclaimed franchise has won show business's coveted EGOT – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Now schools are able to stage “The Lion King Jr.," bringing Simba and other iconic characters to the stage for the beloved coming-of-age tale.

Illiana Christian High School, a private Christian school at 10920 Calumet Ave. in Dyer, will stage "The Lion King Jr." this week. The play will be performed at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and also at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

"The musical features colorful sets, intricate hand-made costumes, catchy songs and at least one teacher/giraffe walking on stilts," Director of Marketing and Communications Dan Blom said. "More students participate in the Spring Musical than any other single event at Illiana."

Tickers are available at the school office or door for $10.