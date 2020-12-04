'Illumination' lights up the trees again at Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum in Lisle is once again getting into the holiday spirit with its annual display "Illumination."

"Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum" runs through Jan. 3. This year, the spectacular display is a drive-thru experience. In the past, guests walked through the display of trees which are lit up in lush bright colors.

"Illumination" is celebrating its 8th anniversary at the arboretum. In keeping with safety precautions brought about by the pandemic, arboretum personnel reimagined the attraction as a drive-thru experience.

Guests will travel two miles by car and see all sizes and types of trees decorated with lights. A musical soundtrack may be heard by tuning one's radio to a special station.

Favorite scenes from past years are featured in the display as well as new scenes. Among scenes are Woodland Wonder, a Tunnel of Lights and Symphony Woods.

"Illumination" is open from dusk to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and dusk to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Cost is $29 to $49 per vehicle. Guests must purchase timed tickets in advance. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit mortonarb.org/illumination.

