Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum extended through Jan. 8

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, one of Chicagoland's top Christmas attractions, will run an extra week, through Jan. 8, this year.

The arboretum at 4100 Illinois 53 in Lisle is extending the holiday display because of popular demand. It was previously supposed to run through Jan. 2.

“Illumination continues to be very popular and is receiving outstanding feedback from those who visit,” Arboretum Vice President of Learning and Engagement Preston Bautista said. “With most dates currently sold out, we’d like to give as many people as possible the opportunity to experience this refreshed version of Illumination.”

Now in its ninth year, Illumination: Tree Lights has drawn more than 1.3 million visitors since 2013. It's a one-mile walking path that showcases the stark beauty of trees in winter with festive color, light and sound.