Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum extended through Jan. 8

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, one of Chicagoland's top Christmas attractions, will run an extra week, through Jan. 8, this year.
The arboretum at 4100 Illinois 53 in Lisle is extending the holiday display because of popular demand. It was previously supposed to run through Jan. 2.
“Illumination continues to be very popular and is receiving outstanding feedback from those who visit,” Arboretum Vice President of Learning and Engagement Preston Bautista said. “With most dates currently sold out, we’d like to give as many people as possible the opportunity to experience this refreshed version of Illumination.”
Now in its ninth year, Illumination: Tree Lights has drawn more than 1.3 million visitors since 2013. It's a one-mile walking path that showcases the stark beauty of trees in winter with festive color, light and sound.
This year's display features holiday music, five new lighting features and Daniel Popper's "Hallow" from the special "Human+Nature" exhibit that's now on display. Visitors can warm up by a crackling fire along the route where they can roast marshmallows for s'mores. Snacks and beverages also can be purchased in concession tents where people can warm up on particularly chilly evenings.
Visitors this year can see popular displays from past years like Treemagination, Symphony Woods, Woodland Wonder, Ornament Hill, The Champion Tree, Enchanted Forest and Crown of Light.
New attractions include the Golden Glade meadow of lights, the Enchanted Gateway leading to Meadow Lake, the Winter Radiance display leading back to the Visitor Center, an Arbor Court photo opportunity and the Festival of Lanterns that lights the path to the top of Frost Hill with more than 150 lanterns.
Illumination: Tree Lights added new dates on Jan. 6, 7 and 8. It will open at 4:30 p.m. on those evenings with the last ticket times at 8:30 p.m.
For more information, visit mortonarb.org or call 630-725-2066.