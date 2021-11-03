Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum to shine brightly

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, one of Chicagoland's top Christmas time sights, will bring back the holiday spirit for the ninth year.
More than 1.3 million people have come since 2013 to the arboretum at 4100 IL-53 in Lisle to see the color, light and sound show that showcases the stark beauty of trees in winter. Illumination will again be a 1-mile walking path this year after switching to a drive-through format during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
“This year’s Illumination will include unique new features for those who have made it a holiday tradition year after year, such as the chance to see a Human+Nature sculpture lit at night,” said Preston Bautista, vice president of learning and engagement. “Returning to a walking trail will bring friends and families together again to enjoy a special seasonal lighting experience.”
This year's display will include festive holiday music, five new lighting features and a special "Human+Nature" display. While walking along the route, visitors can warm up by a crackling fire where they can roast marshmallows for s'mores or buy snacks or beverages while warming up in concession tents.
People can see the Golden Glade meadow of lights, the Enchanted Gateway leading to Meadow Lake, the Winter Radiance display leading back to the Visitor Center, an Arbor Court photo opportunity and the Festival of Lanterns that illuminates the path to the top of Frost Hill with 150 colorful lanterns. The Morton Arboretum also lit up "Hallow," Daniel Popper's landmark sculpture in its currently showing "Human+Nature" exhibition.
Illumination also brought back popular displays from past years like Treemagination, Symphony Woods, Woodland Wonder, Ornament Hill, The Champion Tree, Enchanted Forest and Crown of Light.
Lightswitch LLC designed the exhibition, which features energy-efficient LED lighting.
"Every year since its inception, we have embraced The Morton Arboretum’s mission as the champion of trees,” said Lightswitch’s John Featherstone, the exhibition’s lighting designer. “Illumination is an unparalleled lighting experience, immersing guests in nature and highlighting the many ways trees are a gift to people and communities.”
People can buy timed tickets and are encouraged to purchase them in advance, as evenings sometimes sell out. Tickets cost $7 to $24 per person, while children under 2 are free.
Opening on Nov. 20, Illumination runs through Jan. 2.
The tree lights are open from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with the last entry at 8:30 p.m. daily. It will be closed on Nov. 22, 25 and 29 and Dec. 6, 13, 24 and 25.
For more information, visit mortonarb.org or call 630-725-2066.
