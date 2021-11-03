Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum to shine brightly

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum, one of Chicagoland's top Christmas time sights, will bring back the holiday spirit for the ninth year.

More than 1.3 million people have come since 2013 to the arboretum at 4100 IL-53 in Lisle to see the color, light and sound show that showcases the stark beauty of trees in winter. Illumination will again be a 1-mile walking path this year after switching to a drive-through format during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

“This year’s Illumination will include unique new features for those who have made it a holiday tradition year after year, such as the chance to see a Human+Nature sculpture lit at night,” said Preston Bautista, vice president of learning and engagement. “Returning to a walking trail will bring friends and families together again to enjoy a special seasonal lighting experience.”

This year's display will include festive holiday music, five new lighting features and a special "Human+Nature" display. While walking along the route, visitors can warm up by a crackling fire where they can roast marshmallows for s'mores or buy snacks or beverages while warming up in concession tents.