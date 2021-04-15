Immersive digital art: Artist Adrian Stein presents 'Quantum Mirror'

A unique work of art is "living" at ArtSpace 8 in Chicago.

The NFT (non-fungible token) installation "Quantum Mirror" will be on display through the end of April at ArtSpace 8 at 900 Michigan Ave. in Chicago. NFT's, which are essentially measured units of data can be a variety of things from photos and videos to audio files and more.

"It took about three months to put together, " said new media artist Adrian Stein, creator of the installation. "It was a large undertaking."

Stein worked with friend and collaborator Zac Hill on the NFT installation. Hill has worked with sculpture and design and also worked as an art director on various musical videos.

The installation, which is in a 300-square foot space, is composed of more than 150 mirrored surfaces. It blends the physical and digital art worlds.

"These were concepts I've been exploring digitally for about four years," Stein said. The artist was born in Guatemala and now lives in Chicago.