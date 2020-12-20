Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Chicago

The makers of the hugely popular Atelier des Lumières show in Paris and Toronto are bringing the their Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit that gives people the sensation of stepping inside a Van Gogh painting to Chicago.

"Experience art like never before – lose yourself in 500,000 cubic feet of flawless projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius," organizers said in a press release. "You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more."

The exhibit will be displayed at the Germania Club Building at 108 W. Germania Place in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood from Feb. 11 through May 31.

Designed by Massimiliano Siccardi and scored by Luca Longobardi, it features 500,000 cubic feet of projections, 60,600 frames of video, and 90 million pixels. They came up with the original immersive digital art experience that more than 2 million people visited in Paris.