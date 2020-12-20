Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Chicago

The makers of the hugely popular Atelier des Lumières show in Paris and Toronto are bringing the their Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit that gives people the sensation of stepping inside a Van Gogh painting to Chicago.
"Experience art like never before – lose yourself in 500,000 cubic feet of flawless projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color – truly illuminating the mind of the genius," organizers said in a press release. "You will be immersed in Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more."
The exhibit will be displayed at the Germania Club Building at 108 W. Germania Place in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood from Feb. 11 through May 31.
Designed by Massimiliano Siccardi and scored by Luca Longobardi, it features 500,000 cubic feet of projections, 60,600 frames of video, and 90 million pixels. They came up with the original immersive digital art experience that more than 2 million people visited in Paris.
"The three-story facility is dedicated to immersive art presentations, merging the boundaries between entertainment and culture to give visitors the sense that they are encountering art as never before," organizers said in a press release. "Utilizing the building’s Victorian Era architectural details, 35-foot-tall walls and multiple levels including balconies, the venue will present vibrant art exhibitions that surround the viewer on all sides. Experience the organic landscapes of Van Gogh’s imagination, and ride the roller coaster of Van Gogh’s descent into madness. It is astonishing in scale, breathtakingly imaginative, and a completely new look at the master’s work."
The exhibit is taking a number of coronavirus precautions, including reduced capacity, temperature checks, touchless hand sanitization, Plexiglas barriers at payment locations, contactless payment, face coverings, social distancing floor markings, regular cleaning and contact tracing.
Tickets range from $39.99 to $49.99.
For more information, visit www.vangoghchicago.com.
Region restaurants that closed in 2020
2020 has been a hard year for restaurants in the Region with the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns and restrictions that followed. Here's a look at the restaurants, brewpubs and chain eateries Northwest Indiana lost in one of the toughest years in recent memory:
The reason why Bakers Square abruptly shuttered its restaurants in Lansing and Merrillville over the weekend has come to light.
3 Floyds told investors it is permanently closing its landmark brewpub in Munster, which has been a major draw to Northwest Indiana.
The owner of the Schererville and Merrillville Golden Corrals faces a murder charge in a cold case killing of a Missouri teen who was found in a drainage ditch with two gunshot wounds to the head.
There's no more going back for seconds or thirds at the Old Country Buffet in Highland.
Figure Eight Brewing, a staple of downtown Valparaiso for a decade, plans to close in two weeks.
The long-running Pepe's Mexican restaurant, part of a well-known Chicagoland chain, has served its last taco in South Haven.
Yats Creole and Cajun restaurant geaux out of business after after six years in Valparaiso.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in another permanent closure of a Region restaurant.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, is temporarily closing its locations in Dyer, Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
Four Winds Casino New Buffalo will replace The Hard Rock Cafe with Kankakee Grille, which will feature live music and modern comfort food.
The Stacked Pickle restaurant chain that former Indianapolis Colts player Gary Brackett was trying to expand to Northwest Indiana and the south suburbs has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
