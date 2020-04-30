In a new podcast, Bogdanovich tries to make sense of it all

“I haven’t been out that much. I stay inside. When I go out I wear a mask and gloves,” he said. “Boring but necessary.”

Bogdanovich, who lives in Los Angeles with his ex-wife, Louise Stratten, and her mother, said he doesn’t watch nearly as many films as he used to. He laughed that he and Louise will often turn one on for about 20 minutes and then go do something else.

But Bogdanovich does have a half dozen projects in the works: A detective series, one based on his book “The Killing of the Unicorn,” which he wrote about the murder of Dorothy Stratten. (“Tough stuff,” he said.) He’s got two features too, a “comedy drama” called “Unlucky Moon” and another one called “Wait For Me,” which he said is his favorite.

“I just keep going, you know. Television is not dead yet,” he said with a laugh. “But movies may have a problem.”

He also plans to do some audiobooks based on his actor and director books and is looking forward to doing the impressions. And he even has a few tapes of his talks with Hitchcock and Hawks that he’d like to release in some format.