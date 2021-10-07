In his dad's footsteps, Michael Gandolfini finds his own way

Michael Gandolfini's face is thinner. His hair is thicker. His presence gentler. But there's no mistaking it. He looks like his dad.

It's something he's heard many times in his 22 years, especially recently. In “The Many Saints of Newark,” the “Sopranos” prequel, Michael plays a teenage Tony Soprano, inhabiting the indelible mob boss played by his father, James Gandolfini.

Like many, Gandolfini has mixed feelings about hearing that he looks like his dad. But mostly he feels proud.

“It makes me feel really good because I love my dad,” Gandolfini says, smiling softly. “Sometimes I get insecure. I hope I don’t just get cast as my dad lookalike. Sometimes I think: Am I only good because I look my dad? Or am I good because I did all the work?”

In “The Many Saints of Newark,” which debuted in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, Gandolfini put in a kind of work that went beyond playing the part — which, considering Tony Soprano is arguably the greatest protagonist in television history, was already a tall order. Stepping into his father's shoes meant getting to know his dad in a new way, just as Gandolfini was — and still is — finding his own direction as a performer.