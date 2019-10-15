Who's afraid of the dark?
You can see if exploring a creaky old house in near-pitch blackness sends shivers through your spine at the fourth annual Blackout Tours at Michigan City's Barker Mansion this month.
The tour offers a unique look at the English Manor-style mansion at 631 Washington St. that dates back to 1857, immersing it in near darkness. The only sources of illumination are tea lights and glow stick necklaces worn by guests who are led on tours by staff who relate "unusual and eerie historic happenings."
“The purpose of the Blackout Tours are not to scare or frighten anyone,” Baker Mansion Interim Director Jessica Rosier said. “There will not be zombies or ghosts popping out, and there will be no paranormal equipment. These tours are, however, a chance to view history from a much different angle.”
Barker Mansion Assistant Director TJ Kalin, then a heritage interpreter, conceived of the idea in 2016. He realized many guests wanted to know what happens behind the scenes when the lights are off.
“A lot of people ask if the mansion is haunted,” Kalin said. “We don’t talk about that on normal tours, since our primary purpose is to interpret the Barker legacy. People are still curious, though, so that’s why we created the Blackout Tours.”
People are encouraged to make advance reservations for the Blackout Tours, which will be offered at 8 p.m. for families and 10 p.m. for adults only on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26, by visiting eventbrite.com or calling 219-873-1520, ext. 5. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids.
Non-profit groups also can reserve free meeting space at the recently renovated lower level of the historic mansion in downtown Michigan City where two rooms were designated as community spaces.
“The mansion was donated to the City in 1968 by heiress Catherine Barker,” Rosier said. “One of Catherine’s wishes was to see her childhood home used by the greater community as a gathering space to share ideas, innovations and collaborations.”
The Purdue Room can host up to 31 people, and the Industrial Room up to 12. Both are handicapped-accessible.
“Groups are welcome to bring in beverages and food to make their meeting enjoyable,” volunteer Anthony Holt said. “We typically offer out the space in two-hour time blocks and can be flexible with the time and day of the week”.
Non-profits that want to use the space can call 219-873-1520 or email aholt@emichigancity.com.