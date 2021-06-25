'In the Water' documentary about Region coal ash pollution to screen in Michigan City

Just Transition NWI, an environmental activists group, is hosting an outdoor screening of the "In the Water" documentary this weekend.

The movie about pollution in Northwest Indiana will be screened from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pullman Park at 550 W. 4th St. in Michigan City.

“'In the Water' is a film by award-winning environmental journalist Beth Edwards that chronicles the devastating impact coal ash contamination from NIPSCO has had on the Town of Pines," organizers said in a press release. "A community conversation addressing how this impacts Michigan City residents and what can be done to prevent further contamination will follow."

The event is free and open to the public.

Snacks and drinks will be provided. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

They can park on the street and near the park shelter across from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Organizers encourage Michigan City residents and anyone concerned about coal ash to attend. They can sign a petition.