'In the Water' documentary about Region coal ash pollution to screen in Michigan City
NIPSCO's coal-fired plant in Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Just Transition NWI, an environmental activists group, is hosting an outdoor screening of the "In the Water" documentary this weekend.

The movie about pollution in Northwest Indiana will be screened from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pullman Park at 550 W. 4th St. in Michigan City.

“'In the Water' is a film by award-winning environmental journalist Beth Edwards that chronicles the devastating impact coal ash contamination from NIPSCO has had on the Town of Pines," organizers said in a press release. "A community conversation addressing how this impacts Michigan City residents and what can be done to prevent further contamination will follow."

The event is free and open to the public.

Snacks and drinks will be provided. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

They can park on the street and near the park shelter across from New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Organizers encourage Michigan City residents and anyone concerned about coal ash to attend. They can sign a petition.

“The closure of NIPSCO’s Michigan City Generating Station in 2022 amplifies the need to address how toxic coal ash disproportionately impacts communities such as the Town of Pines and Michigan City,” Just Transition NWI Outreach Coordinator Mike Santos said.

Organizers encourage Michigan City residents, especially affected westside residents, and anyone concerned about coal ash to attend. They can sign a petition encouraging a clean closure that would remove historic fill.

“The number of residents impacted by toxic coal ash on the shoreline must be considered,” says Susan Thomas, legislative coordinator for Just Transition NWI. “The corroded wall separating it from lake water is close to a hundred years old and hasn’t been inspected since the erosion emergency. It’s a potential disaster for all who get their drinking water from Lake Michigan.”

