Two years ago, Amari Victoria decided to seek counseling.
"I was having a lot of difficulties in my life," she said.
Victoria began reading up on and considering the concept of gender identity. "That brought with it lots of depression," she said. "(But) the counselor said to me that it was OK to feel the way I did.
"That started me down the path of investigation of what it meant to be transgender. I spent about six months researching the topic. In January of last year, I began my transition."
A year later, Victoria and her wife Elisabeth Menning, of Crown Point, are spearheading the organization of a variety of LGBTQ events in Northwest Indiana for Pride Month and beyond.
The couple are the leaders of three organizations dedicated to spreading awareness of and offering programs for the area's LGBTQ community.
Victoria is the executive director of LGBTQ Northwest Indiana and the marketing director of NWI Pride Events Inc., while Menning is the president of PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) Crown Point.
Tonight will be the third and final entry in a series of documentaries being screened at the Merrillville branch of rhe Lake County Public Library, sponsored by PFLAG Crown Point. "After Stonewall" will be shown from 6:30-8:30 p.m., preceded by a networking session at 6 p.m. and followed by a Q&A. The event comes on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City, which is considered to be the beginning of the LGBTQ movement.
Victoria and Menning will have a table at Saturday's Michigan City Pride Fest before working on Sunday's "Love Is Love 5K" at Bluhm County Park in Westville. That's a fundraiser for the centerpiece of their efforts, the first NWI Pride scheduled for July 13 at Lincoln Center in Highland. Billed as "a family-friendly, LGBTQ+ supportive event celebrating diversity and inclusion in the NWI Region," the main event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a 21-and-over after party at the same site from 8-11:30 p.m.
"Most, if not all, of the entertainment is set," Victoria said. "Much of the logistics are set. We're still working on sponsors and volunteers."
Menning said more than 60 vendors have signed up, ranging from HIV screening to clothing companies, banks and more.
The list of sponsors includes some of the Region's most recognized names, including NIPSCO, BP Whiting Refinery and Strack and Van Til, among others.
Victoria and Menning have been heartened by the response from businesses. "I would not have believed it a year ago when Elisabeth and I started our ventures," Victoria said. "The interest, acceptance and support of the communities is there, but just not known about."