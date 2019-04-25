Independent Bookstore Day celebrates booksellers Saturday

Bibliophiles, clear your schedules this weekend.
Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day, a nationwide celebration of independent bookstores like Miles Books in Highland, A Cat's Tale in Dyer, O'Gara and Wilson Ltd. in Chesterton, Bookworm in Wanatah and Remarkable Book Shop in Merrillville that's slated to close next month on May 22.
Green Door Books at 220 Main St. in downtown Hobart will mark the fifth annual celebration of Independent Bookstore Day with unique items, including Charles Bukowski recordings on vinyl, autographed books from Chuck Palahniuk, and autographed copies of the Newberry Award-winner, "Who Drank the Moon."
The locally owned bookstore, which sells used books for $1, plans various sales throughout the day and will have new art from Nick Gloom.
Bookie's, a new independent bookstore that opened last summer at 2015 Ridge Road in Homewood, will offer a #ChiLoveBooks passport and a stamp to anyone who spends at least $25 as part of a citywide bookstore crawl sponsored by the Chicagoland Independent Bookstore Alliance and dubbed the #ChiLoveBooks Challenge.
Those who visit 10 bookstores on the list on Independent Bookstore Day Saturday get 10% off all year, and those who get their passport stamped at 15 stores get 15% off all year.
Other participating Stores across greater Chicagoland include 57th Street Books, Abraham Lincoln Book Shop, Anderson's Bookshops, The Book Bin, The Book Cellar, The Book Stall, The Book Table, Bookends & Beginnings, Bookie's Bookstore in Beverly, Centuries & Sleuths, City Lit Books, The Dial Bookshop, Lake Forest Bookstore, Open Books, Pilsen Community Books, Powells Books Chicago, Quimby's Bookstore, Read It & Eat, Roscoe Books, the Rosenberg Bookshop at the Newberry Library, Sandmeyer's Bookstore, Seminary Co-Op, Volumes Bookcafe, Wicker Park Secret Agent Supply Co. and Women & Children First.
For more information, visit https://www.chilovebooks.com/stores.html.