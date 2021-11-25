Independent shops, holiday artisan fairs offer chance to shop local

Admission is $5 with a portion donated to a local nonprofit.

LaPorte Christkindlmarkt will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 to Nov. 28 at Bethany Lutheran Church at 102 G St. in LaPorte. People can buy arts, crafts, toys and "Christmas everything" in a winter wonderland done up like a German village.

"The market will wrap around the ice skating rink, and you’ll be surrounded by the magical sights and sounds of German-style Christmas markets done with small-town American style," organizers said in a press release. "Santa, elves, and reindeer will make an appearance, with live Christmas trees, garland, and wreaths, German bands and food, s’more roasting area with contained bonfires, and a biergarten."

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. No. 1 in LaPorte will host its 2021 Holiday Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Expect cookies, hot cocoa and holiday decorations at the free event.

Santa's Last Stop Pop-Up Shop Market will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Hobart Community Center at 111 E. Old Ridge Road in Festival Park in Hobart.

The free event will include hot chocolate, personalized ornaments and a visit with Santa that will include a professional keepsake photo for $5.