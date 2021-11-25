Independent shops, holiday artisan fairs offer chance to shop local

Many storm the big-box stores and shopping malls on Black Friday, stockpile deals online on Cyber Monday or otherwise funnel funds to corporate America every holiday season.
But there are many options for shopping local for the holidays.
One can circulate money in the local economy and find unique gifts at many independently owned shops, such as Blue Pear Mercantile in Crown Point; Bloomin' Barn in Highland; 2 Old Goats Market in Cedar Lake; Indie Indie Bang Bang in Miller and Valparaiso; Lake Street Gallery in Miller; Primitive Peddler in Highland; Sweet Home Indiana Gifts in St. John; Bijou Upscale Boutique in Highland; It's Just Serendipity in Hammond; Ballyea Celtic Jewelry Designs and Irish Gifts in Michigan City; Good Pieces of Jayde Uncommon Goods in Chesterton; and Lifestyles Unique Gifts in Valparaiso.
Local artists and artisans also hawk their wares at many local markets this holiday season. Here are a few:
The Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. Second St. in downtown Michigan City hosts its annual Holiday Artisan Market through Jan. 9. One can find jewelry by Sue Rosengard, glass vases by George Bochnig, paintings by Molly Cranch and glass pieces by Mike Brumbaugh, among many other artworks from local artists in its gift shop.
The Collective will host an artisan pop-up market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium at 1001 Ridge St. in LaPorte. It will feature local food, craft beer and live music by the LaPorte High School Choir.
Admission is $5 with a portion donated to a local nonprofit.
LaPorte Christkindlmarkt will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 to Nov. 28 at Bethany Lutheran Church at 102 G St. in LaPorte. People can buy arts, crafts, toys and "Christmas everything" in a winter wonderland done up like a German village.
"The market will wrap around the ice skating rink, and you’ll be surrounded by the magical sights and sounds of German-style Christmas markets done with small-town American style," organizers said in a press release. "Santa, elves, and reindeer will make an appearance, with live Christmas trees, garland, and wreaths, German bands and food, s’more roasting area with contained bonfires, and a biergarten."
The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. No. 1 in LaPorte will host its 2021 Holiday Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4. Expect cookies, hot cocoa and holiday decorations at the free event.
Santa's Last Stop Pop-Up Shop Market will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Hobart Community Center at 111 E. Old Ridge Road in Festival Park in Hobart.
The free event will include hot chocolate, personalized ornaments and a visit with Santa that will include a professional keepsake photo for $5.
"Come to last-minute shop Hobart's local small businesses as they pop-up for the last time before Christmas at the Hobart Community Center," organizers said in a press release. "Santa will be making his last visit before he boards his sleigh, so bring the kids for a meet and greet and/or purchase a professional picture from Hobart's Classic Photo."