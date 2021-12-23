Indiana Arts Commission now accepting grant applications

It's that time of year for artists and arts organizations to seek funding if they're looking to stage an exhibition, play, performance or some other cultural event for the community.

The Indiana Arts Commission is now accepting grant applications.

Artists and art groups in Northwest Indiana can now apply for Fiscal Year 2023 Arts Project Support and Arts Organization Support grants.

“Indiana’s arts organizations, arts projects, and artists are critical to the vibrancy, connectedness, and economic development of our communities,” said Miah Michaelsen, IAC Executive Director. “These grant programs make it possible for Hoosiers all over the state to have access to arts opportunities, and our Regional Arts Partners work alongside us to promote and expand participation in the arts in Indiana through their direct services.”

The Arts Project Support grants give nonprofits funding for arts activities like exhibits, workshops, productions or art classes. The projects must take place between July 1 of 2022 and June 30 of 2023. The goal is to increase support for Hoosier artists and increase public access to the arts, particularly in underserved communities.