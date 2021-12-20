Indiana author pens humorous novel about office life and work culture

An Indiana author recently published a humorous novel about the office, toxic work culture and corporate life.
Indiana University graduate Michael Carter, an attorney and former state government official, wrote "In the Belly of the Bell-Shaped Curve.” Kirkus Reviews described the book as an "often funny satire of the excesses of the free-market ethos.”
"The novel is a humorous satire on our society, which is at times surreal and absurd, but is plausible within the mind and experiences of the lead character, Turk," Carter said.
The novel takes a satirical look at the daily grind, the obsession with productivity and the soullessness of the modern workplace.
"Weaving together comedy and drama, Michael Carter’s debut novel, 'In the Belly of the Bell-Shaped Curve,' follows William 'Turk' Malone, who is plagued by everything that reminds him of his own averageness," the publisher said in a press release. "A middle-aged, recently divorced claims adjuster, his ambitions span far wider than the stuffy cubicle he is confined to at American Security Services. He is desperate to escape monotony and make his mark on the world. Fueled by a torrent of caffeine, sugar and a need to overcompensate for his insecurities, Turk hatches an extraordinary plan called the Primo-Primate Project."
As a get-rich-quick scheme after a series of demeaning and draining side gigs to get his debt under control, the protagonist seeks to train chimpanzees to work in menial jobs in the hope of liberating office drones from the tedium, indignities and quiet despair of a 9-to-5 job.
His efforts to saddle monkeys with the monotony of modern working life go sour. Events soon spiral out of control.
"'In the Belly of the Bell-Shaped Curve' relates to readers through a familiar scenario of doldrum office life and a main character they can see themselves in. While Turk’s frustration stems from a variety of sources—human incompetency, meaningless corporate jargon, his broken family—his worst anxiety comes from feeling trapped with so many others in mediocrity," the publisher said in a press release. "Through keen observations of modern society, commentary on corporate malfeasance and absurd, tragicomic situations, Carter forces readers to reckon with their own limitations and pushes them to find purpose outside of the capitalist structure."
For more information, visit michaellcarter.com.