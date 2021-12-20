Indiana author pens humorous novel about office life and work culture

An Indiana author recently published a humorous novel about the office, toxic work culture and corporate life.

Indiana University graduate Michael Carter, an attorney and former state government official, wrote "In the Belly of the Bell-Shaped Curve.” Kirkus Reviews described the book as an "often funny satire of the excesses of the free-market ethos.”

"The novel is a humorous satire on our society, which is at times surreal and absurd, but is plausible within the mind and experiences of the lead character, Turk," Carter said.

The novel takes a satirical look at the daily grind, the obsession with productivity and the soullessness of the modern workplace.