Indiana Authors Awards authors coming to Region

The Gary Anthology editor Sam Love will lead a writer's workshop at Lake County Public Library's main branch on U.S. 30 in Merrillville.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

Indiana Authors Awards authors will give talks around the state this year, including at several locations in the Region.

More than 52 organizations in 30 cities will host Hoosier writers who either won or were shortlisted for Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards last year. The authors will either give talks, do readings, lead discussions or facilitate writers' workshops.

The authors will address libraries, schools, churches, museums, community centers and other public gathering places, making both in-person and virtual appearances to edify and educate the public.

“We are excited to continue offering Hoosiers with opportunities to meet and connect with Indiana’s most talented authors,” said Megan Telligman, director of programs at Indiana Humanities. “Thanks to continued support from Glick Philanthropies, more communities will have access to engage with literature written about and inspired by our state, which we hope inspires meaningful conversations.”

The Crown Point Community Library will host Jim Madison, the Highland Arts Council Michael Martone, Highland High School Paul Allor, the Marquette Park Playground Committee in Gary Kenneth Kraegel, Valparaiso University Rob Harrell, and the Westchester Public Library Tyrone McKinley Freeman.

The Lake County Public Library in Merrillville will host a writing workshop with The Gary Anthology editor Samuel Love.

Indianapolis, Bloomington, Fort Wayne and other communities across the state also will be hosting writers for their own Indiana Authors Awards events.

For more information, visit indianaauthorsawards.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

