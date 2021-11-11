Indiana author's new novel imagines sister city relationship becoming politicized

An Indiana author's latest novel imagines a sister city relationship becoming politicized.

Coffeetown Press recently published author Ian Woollen's novel "Sister City." The book follows concerned citizens in Cave City in southern Indiana and Ciudad de la Gruta, its sister city in the Yucatán in Mexico.

The two communities have a long-established trading relationship that started with indigenous tribes a thousand years earlier.

"Characters such as Delmar and Glodene Butz, Dolores Sánchez, Sheriff Hooker and El Plástico are concerned about the future of the Sister City accord between their two communities," Coffee House Press said in a press release. "The original agreement requires that it be re-approved via public referendum every 20 years. And now, in 2019, what should be a friendly, rubber-stamp matter has become a political hot potato. Sheriff Hooker, running for mayor on an anti-immigrant platform, calls it, 'The worst deal ever made.'"

Woollen is an Indianapolis native and Bloomington resident whose last novel, "Muir Woods or Bust," won an Indies Award for humor. The Yale University graduate's short fiction has appeared in a number of literary journals like The Massachusetts Review, Split Lip, Fiction Southeast, decomP, and The Mid-American Review.