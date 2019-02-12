The Indiana Ballet Theatre's "Kaleidoscope: 20th Anniversary Collection” pirouettes into Valparaiso University this weekend with a promise of "movement, emotion, and vibrancy."
The ballet company will perform a contemporary dance concert created and directed by artistic director Amanda Tuohy at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Valparaiso University Theatre in the Center for the Arts on the Valparaiso University campus.
“I started this project when I was a college student, and it’s still been my passion,” Tuohy said. “We’ve grown, taken risks with some of the dances, and it’s now a concert that our dancers and audiences look forward to each year."
Dancers of various ages will perform audience favorites like X Ambassadors "Unsteady," Coldplay's "Fix You," A Great Big World's "Say Something,” and Israel Kamakawiwo’ole’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
Tickets cost $20 at the door, $18 in advance, and $15 for children 12 years old and younger.
For more information or tickets, call 219.755.4444 or visit ibtnw.org/shop/.