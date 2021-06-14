Indiana Ballet Theatre to perform 'Kaliedoscope' at historic Whiting movie palace

Indiana Ballet Theater will perform its popular annual contemporary dance performance "Kaliedoscope" at the historic Hoosier Theatre in Whiting this month.

Northwest Indiana's ballet company will stage the show at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on June 19th at the Hoosier Theatre at 1335 119th St. in downtown Whiting.

Indiana Ballet Theatre has performed the Chicago-style modern dance concert showcasing a variety of dances, music and performers every year since 1999.

“Contemporary dance is a diverse and dynamic form of expressive dance. Audiences return year after year to enjoy IBT’s contemporary showcase that connects movement to the human experience,” said Amanda Tuohy, director of "Kaleidoscope" and Indiana Ballet Theatre associate artistic director.

This year's concert includes a full-length contemporary ballet choreographed by Lindsey Lanham, a former Indiana Ballet Theatre company member and guest teacher who's now studying law in New York. Entitled "Opal Rey Trinity," it's a tribute to her sister Molley Lanham, who died in 2019.

Molley Lanham danced at the Indiana Ballet Theatre with her sisters Lindsey and Lauren Lanham since they were in grade school. The sisters have long been considered a key part of the Indiana Ballet Theatre family.