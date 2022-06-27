'Indiana Disasters' exhibit on display at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum

The Indiana Historical Society's traveling exhibit "Indiana Disasters" is now on display at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum.

The exhibition exploring disasters across the Hoosier state will be displayed through July 29 at the history museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. #1

"It is no secret that - in Indiana -extreme weather such as floods, tornadoes, blizzards and drought persist year to year. The way humans interact with their environment also leaves people vulnerable to disasters, such as fires, crashes, spills and explosions," Interim Director Danielle Adams said. "Historically, stories of these events have been passed down from generation to generation, including biological, violent and bizarre events such as epidemics, bombs and even squirrel migrations."

The traveling exhibit looks at how such disasters are remembered in communities across Indiana.

"You can see photographs from various IHS collections and from institutions across the state, which capture these unforgettable Indiana catastrophes," Adams said. "In addition, newspaper headlines, illustrations and survivor accounts show how Hoosiers have persevered in the face of disaster. LaPorte County serial killer Belle Gunness is included in the exhibit."

Jim Retseck from the Old Lighthouse Museum will also give a presentation on the SS Eastland disaster at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum at 11 a.m. on July 16.

"The SS Eastland was a passenger ship that often brought visitors across the lake to Michigan City from Chicago," Adams said. "On July 24, 1915, the ship capsized while tied to a dock. A total of 844 passengers and crew were killed. If you're curious about the Eastland, boats, or boating accidents, be sure to stop by the museum to learn more."

