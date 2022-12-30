Indiana Dunes Birding Festival announces headliners

Award-winning author Jennifer Ackerman will headline the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival in 2023.

The Indiana Dunes Birding Festival takes place during the spring migration season at the Indiana Dunes National Park, the Indiana Dunes State Park and other sites around Northwest Indiana's South Shore.

The Indiana Audubon Society hosts the festival to showcase the abundance of migratory birds in the Indiana Dunes, a hotspot for migrant birds and one of the most biodiverse places in the United States.

Ackerman will deliver the keynote from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton. She's written eight award-winning books, including the internationally best-selling "The Genius of Birds" that dispelled stereotypes about the winged creatures once known as bird-brained.

Her most recent book, "The Bird Way," examines new scientific research about birds. It was selected as A Nature Book of the Year by the London Sunday Times and it was also a finalist for the Edward O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award. Her work has appeared in National Geographic, the New York Times, Scientific American and many other languages.

Her books have been translated into more than 30 languages.

"Jennifer’s talks focus on our new understanding of birds, their highly efficient brains and intelligent behavior, and how this is redefining our definitions and perceptions of intelligence itself," the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival said in an announcement. "What does it mean to be intelligent? What can we learn from birds about our own nature and our place in the natural world? What are the implications of this radical new understanding for conservation of species and the environment?"

The other headliners include Chris Haney, who will give a talk at 11:30 a.m. on May 11 at the Indiana Dunes Visitors Center. He's a conservation biologist, wildlife researcher and the author of more than 250 peer-reviewed journal articles. Haney lead the survey of marine birds in the Gulf of Mexico to document the wildlife injuries caused by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Hannah Toutonghi will give a talk at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12 at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center. She is is a second-year master’s student at the University of Minnesota Duluth who worked at the Natural Resources Research Institute, Whitefish Point Bird Observatory, Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory and the Institute for Bird Populations.

She's now researching the winter ecology and movement of Northern Hawk Owls.

Chris Bell will give a talk at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center. He has birded in Columbia for 10 years, observing more than 1,400 bird species in all 32 departments.

"Join Chris as he recounts tales from his birding adventures in Colombia, from a trek through the Santa Marta Mountains in search of a lost hummingbird to 10-day journeys down Amazonian rivers to find Harpy Eagles and mysterious cotingas in the jungle," the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival said in a press release. "As the co-host of the YouTube birding series, The Birders Show, his passion is showcasing the magic of birding in Colombia and helping to make birding more accessible to people worldwide."

Finally, Matt Young will give a talk at the Indiana Dunes Welcome Center at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 14. He will talk about the Finch Research Network and his fieldwork on the Cornell Lab's Cerulean and Golden-winged Warblers atlas projects.