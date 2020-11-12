Indiana Dunes' employee got all veterans nationwide free lifetime passes to all National Parks

Sometimes in life you just have to speak up.

An Indiana Dunes National Park employee is credited with making the suggestion that led to the National Park Service granting all military veterans free lifeline passes to all National Parks.

Indiana Dunes Fee Program Supervisor Ryan Koepke asked Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt during an employee question-and-answer session during August visit why there wasn't a free pass to national parks for veterans.

“Me and other park staff believe that a free pass into a national park is the least we should be doing for people who have served our country in the military," Koepke said. "Plus, it’s very personal for me since I have family members who have served including my grandfather, Robert Kellenberger, father, Ricky Koepke, uncle, William Kellenberger, and a nephew, Gage Koepke, who is serving now.”

In response, the Department of the Interior suggested to Congress that veterans should be added to a bill that lets Gold Star families of military personnel killed in combat visit federal parklands for free. So Congress voted to allow all veterans and Gold Star families access to more than 400 million acres of public land at more than 2,000 federal recreational sites, including National Parks, National Forests and National Wildlife Refuges.