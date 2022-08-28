Indiana Dunes-inspired art to hang at The Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery

BEVERLY SHORES — Traditional representational art depicting the natural majesty of the Indiana Dunes will hang in September at The Beverly Shores Depot Museum and Art Gallery.

Aaron Melendez will exhibit watercolor paintings, digital art and other pieces in the art gallery and museum in a vintage and still working South Shore Line train station at 525 South Broadway at the entrance to Beverly Shores off Dunes Highway.

The exhibit will open Sept. 9. A reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. that night.

"Growing up in NW Indiana, Aaron was surrounded by the contrasting scenery of industry versus natural landscape," The Depot said in a press release. "As a child, he loved replicating his interests meticulously, drawing from novels, cartoons, comics books, and more. After joining the Marine Corps, he trained classically at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, where he received his BFA in Illustration."

"A strong advocate for representational art, Aaron’s skill in a variety of mediums, including graphite, watercolor, oil, and digital painting to name a few, is spectacular," The Depot said in a press release. "Each medium brings its own challenges that he rises to through patience and superb dedication to his craft. In addition to his reverence of technique, Aaron enjoys painting scenes from nature, usually the Indiana Dunes, where he can recreate a particular moment and invites the viewer to experience that moment with him."

He for instance paints dunescapes, owls and other natural subjects.

"Aaron captures his adventures and travels in photo references as well as small sketches, to record the visual memory of a place," The Depot said in a press release. "His paintings are usually quiet scenes, where you can escape from civilization, and enjoy a moment of pure enjoyment appreciating the beauty of the natural world."

People also can check out an exhibit on the past resorts of Beverly Shores in the museum. It features vintage pictures and artifacts of past resorts and beachgoers.

The exhibits are free and open to the public.

The Depot is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit bsdepot.org.