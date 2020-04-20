Indiana Dunes National Park celebrates volunteers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Indiana Dunes National Park is honoring its more than 3,000 volunteers this week.

The National Park that stretches along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Chesterton, Gary, Beverly Shores, Michigan City, and other Northwest Indiana communities is recognizing the volunteers who contributed more than 56,000 hours of service last year.

"Join Indiana Dunes National Park in honoring its dedicated volunteers during National Volunteer Week, held April 19-25th! National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the power of service and thank everyone who has donated their time to the park," the National Parks Service said in a press release. "This year marks the 50th anniversary of the National Park Service’s Volunteers-in-Parks program and will feature a year of storytelling in honor of the program. Although park facilities remain closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Indiana Dunes National Park will be highlighting outstanding volunteers and their stories and accomplishments via social media throughout the week."

Volunteers from across Northwest Indiana have helped the nation's 61st National Park welcome visitors.