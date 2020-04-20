Indiana Dunes National Park celebrates volunteers

Indiana Dunes National Park is honoring its more than 3,000 volunteers this week.
The National Park that stretches along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Chesterton, Gary, Beverly Shores, Michigan City, and other Northwest Indiana communities is recognizing the volunteers who contributed more than 56,000 hours of service last year.
"Join Indiana Dunes National Park in honoring its dedicated volunteers during National Volunteer Week, held April 19-25th! National Volunteer Week is an opportunity to recognize the power of service and thank everyone who has donated their time to the park," the National Parks Service said in a press release. "This year marks the 50th anniversary of the National Park Service’s Volunteers-in-Parks program and will feature a year of storytelling in honor of the program. Although park facilities remain closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Indiana Dunes National Park will be highlighting outstanding volunteers and their stories and accomplishments via social media throughout the week."
Volunteers from across Northwest Indiana have helped the nation's 61st National Park welcome visitors.
"The park’s volunteer program offers a variety of opportunities for individuals and groups of all ages and abilities to serve alongside park employees," the National Parks Service said in a press release. "Over a dozen programs provide options ranging from one-time drop-ins to extended commitments. From artists who find inspiration in the dunes, to dog-lovers whose 'Bark Rangers' demonstrate pet etiquette in the park, anyone with a passion for service has a place at Indiana Dunes. To join in the celebration of service, share your volunteer experiences online with the hashtag #NVW or by emailing them to VIP_Support@nps.gov."
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/indu.
Gallery: Indiana Dunes National Park renaming ceremony
