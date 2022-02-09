Indiana Dunes National Park hosting snowshoe hikes at Miller Woods

The woods can always be "lovely, dark and deep" but arguably never more so than when blanketed in a pristine cover of snow.
If you're undeterred by the cold and still looking to get outdoors, the Indiana Dunes National Park will host several snowshoe hikes through Miller Woods in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood.
A park ranger will lead a guided snowshoe hike through the forest from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Saturday this month. The "winter adventure" hikes will take place on Feb. 12, 19 and 26.
"Snowshoes are available for borrowing thanks to the generous support of the Friends of Indiana Dunes. Or, you can bring your own snowshoes," Supervisory Park Ranger Bruce Rowe said. "If there is not enough snow for snowshoeing, we will offer a traditional hike instead. No reservation is required."
People are encouraged to meet at the Paul H. Center for Environmental Education at 100 N. Lake Street. There's a parking lot to the east and a pedestrian bridge spanning busy Lake Street that leads to the trail.
People are also reading…
It's about a mile north of U.S. 12 on the western edge of the Indiana Dunes National Park, which stretches along more than 15 miles of the Lake Michigan shoreline.
More than 3 million people visit the Indiana Dunes, which encompasses more than 15,000 acres of beaches, forests, prairies, marshes, moraines, rivers, bogs and historic sites like the Chellberg Farm and the 1933 Chicago World's Fair Century of Progress Homes.
For more information, call 219-395-1882, visit nps.gov/indu or go to facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Nisi Greek Taverna, La Dilla, Dunkin’ Donuts and Five Iron Golf opening; Casa Blanca closed
Open
'A spirit of Greek hospitality'
Lemon rice soup
Open
Closed to dine-in
Coming soon
Coming soon
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: TGI Friday's closes; Golden Bear revived; Popeye's, Jollibee and Fisherman's Island opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: TGI Friday's closes; Golden Bear revived; Popeye's, Jollibee and Fisherman's Island opening