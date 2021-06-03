Indiana Dunes National Park offering Diana of the Dunes hikes

"As you hike the trail, rangers will share the true story of this remarkable woman known as Diana of the Dunes. Her real name was Alice Mabel Gray, and she lived in a shack in the dunes for nine years, beginning in 1915, and spawned many legends and ghost stories," the National Park Service said in a press release. "The facts about Alice Gray are even more interesting than the legends as she was a well-educated mathematics scholar who became disillusioned with her life in Chicago and took a train to the dunes in 1915 and never moved back to the city."