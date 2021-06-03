 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indiana Dunes National Park offering Diana of the Dunes hikes
urgent

Indiana Dunes National Park offering Diana of the Dunes hikes

Indiana Dunes National Park offering Diana of the Dunes Dare hikes

The Diana of the Dunes Dare trail sign is shown at West Beach.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Indiana Dunes National Park will celebrate National Trails Day Saturday by inviting people to come out and hike the Diana of the Dunes Dare trail at West Beach.

Following up on the popularity of the Three Dunes Challenge at the Indiana Dunes State Park, the National Park rebranded the former Succession Trail at West Beach to celebrate Diana of the Dunes, or Alice Gray, the highly educated Chicagoan who decided to lead a free-spirited bohemian existence in a shack in the Indiana Dunes while advocating for their preservation.

Park rangers will lead Diana of the Dunes Dare hikes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday to teach people about the legendary nonconformist who helped preserve much of what is now the Indiana Dunes National Park who is rumored to still haunt the dunes today.

"Join park staff and volunteers as we showcase the newest hiking challenge in the Region," the Indiana Dunes National Park said in a press release. "Participants can hike the one-mile loop trail at the national park's West Beach unit to learn about Diana of the Dunes and be inspired by her story. This trail is a new hiking challenge developed in partnership with the Friends of the Indiana Dunes and Indiana Dunes Tourism."

The National Park designation and then the coronavirus pandemic have driven record tourism this spring to the Indiana Dunes, already Northwest Indiana's top tourism draw and one of the Hoosier State's most visited attractions.

Park volunteers Marti Pizzini and Suzanne Keldsen will perform a song that tells the Diana of the Dunes story on the beach while the sun sets.

Rangers will lead guided hikes every 15 minutes, starting at the Diana of the Dunes Dare Trailhead by the parking lot of West Beach at 376 N. County Line Road in Gary.

"As you hike the trail, rangers will share the true story of this remarkable woman known as Diana of the Dunes. Her real name was Alice Mabel Gray, and she lived in a shack in the dunes for nine years, beginning in 1915, and spawned many legends and ghost stories," the National Park Service said in a press release. "The facts about Alice Gray are even more interesting than the legends as she was a well-educated mathematics scholar who became disillusioned with her life in Chicago and took a train to the dunes in 1915 and never moved back to the city."

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The program is free but West Beach charges $6 per car for admission during the busy summer months.

For more information, call 219-395-1824 or visit nps.gov/indu.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taylor Swift cast in David O. Russell's first film in six years

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts