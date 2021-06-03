Indiana Dunes National Park offering Diana of the Dunes hikes

The Indiana Dunes National Park will celebrate National Trails Day Saturday by inviting people to come out and hike the Diana of the Dunes Dare trail at West Beach.
Following up on the popularity of the Three Dunes Challenge at the Indiana Dunes State Park, the National Park rebranded the former Succession Trail at West Beach to celebrate Diana of the Dunes, or Alice Gray, the highly educated Chicagoan who decided to lead a free-spirited bohemian existence in a shack in the Indiana Dunes while advocating for their preservation.
Park rangers will lead Diana of the Dunes Dare hikes from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday to teach people about the legendary nonconformist who helped preserve much of what is now the Indiana Dunes National Park who is rumored to still haunt the dunes today.
"Join park staff and volunteers as we showcase the newest hiking challenge in the Region," the Indiana Dunes National Park said in a press release. "Participants can hike the one-mile loop trail at the national park's West Beach unit to learn about Diana of the Dunes and be inspired by her story. This trail is a new hiking challenge developed in partnership with the Friends of the Indiana Dunes and Indiana Dunes Tourism."
Park volunteers Marti Pizzini and Suzanne Keldsen will perform a song that tells the Diana of the Dunes story on the beach while the sun sets.
Rangers will lead guided hikes every 15 minutes, starting at the Diana of the Dunes Dare Trailhead by the parking lot of West Beach at 376 N. County Line Road in Gary.
"As you hike the trail, rangers will share the true story of this remarkable woman known as Diana of the Dunes. Her real name was Alice Mabel Gray, and she lived in a shack in the dunes for nine years, beginning in 1915, and spawned many legends and ghost stories," the National Park Service said in a press release. "The facts about Alice Gray are even more interesting than the legends as she was a well-educated mathematics scholar who became disillusioned with her life in Chicago and took a train to the dunes in 1915 and never moved back to the city."
The program is free but West Beach charges $6 per car for admission during the busy summer months.
For more information, call 219-395-1824 or visit nps.gov/indu.