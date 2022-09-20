Indiana Dunes National Park to celebrate National Public Lands Day with beach cleanup

Indiana Dunes National Park is celebrating National Public Lands Day Saturday.

The National Park Service, Save the Dunes and Mermaid Straw will host a beach clean-up at West Beach at 376 North County Line Road in Portage from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

"Join park staff, Mermaid Straw and Save the Dunes for a day of stewardship focused around reducing single-use plastic waste.," the National Park Service said in a press release. "This event is an extension of Trash Trekkers, a drop-in trash collection program in the park."

Volunteers start signing in and picking up supplies at 9 a.m. though they are welcome to come at any time when the cleanup is taking place. Bags and gloves will be supplied.

"This event is family-friendly, and groups of any size are welcome to participate. Each volunteer will receive a fee-free coupon that grants single-day entry into federal public lands, as well as other goodies and refreshments," the National Park Service said in a press release. "In the spirit of the event, please remember to bring your own reusable water bottles."

Volunteers are encouraged to wear beach-appropriate footwear.

For more information, call 219-221-7098 or visit indianadunes.com/volunteer.